Missouri State Highway Patrol uses plane in I-70 speed enforcement operation east of Columbia

Missouri state troopers pulled over about 20 motorists during Tuesday’s highly-visible speed enforcement operation in the I-70 work zone between Columbia and Kingdom City.

Missouri state troopers used a plane during Tuesday’s traffic enforcement in the I-70 work zone between Columbia and Kingdom City (August 12, 2025 photo courtesy of Missouri State Highway Patrol Twitter)

Listeners on 939 the Eagle’s Facebook page have been complaining about speeding and reckless driving in that work zone for weeks. The Patrol used a plane from their aviation division and vehicles on the ground during Tuesday’s operation.

Missouri State Highway Patrol Lieutenant Kyle Green tells 939 the Eagle that 19 motorists were pulled over Tuesday: Green says seven motorists were given speed citations, one citation was given for failing to display valid plates and one motorist was given a citation for no insurance. One of the motorists issued a speed citation was driving 84 mph in the work zone. Lieutenant Green says one motorist was given a speed warning and nine other warnings were given.

The Patrol says safety is their top priority. There have been numerous crashes in the I-70 work zone between Columbia and Kingdom City. Lieutenant Green has told 939 the Eagle that the main reasons for crashes in the construction zone are inattention, following too close and unsafe lane changes.