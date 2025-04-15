Missouri Supreme Court upholds voter-approved Proposition A

The November voter-approved ballot measure increasing Missouri’s minimum wage and expanding sick leave has been upheld by the state Supreme Court.

The court opinion on Proposition A was unanimous. The measure increased Missouri’s minimum wage to $13.75 in January and will raise it to $15 an hour in 2026. Proposition A also adjusts the minimum wage based on changes in the Consumer Price Index starting in 2027. It also expands sick leave.

More than 57 percent of Missouri voters approved Proposition A in November.

Columbia businesswoman Michelle La Fata owns Pasta La Fata (photo courtesy of restaurant website)

The Missouri Restaurant Association opposed Proposition A, saying it makes eating out and purchasing groceries more expensive. The owner of Columbia’s Pasta La Fata, Michelle La Fata, disagrees. She says it will help working people and businesses succeed together.