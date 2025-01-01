Missouri’s governor appoints former mid-Missouri congressman to UM Board of Curators

A former congressman who served eight terms on Capitol Hill has been appointed to the UM Board of Curators.

The MU Research Reactor (MURR) in Columbia was built in 1966. This view is seen from above (file photo courtesy of the MU News Bureau)

Missouri Governor Mike Kehoe (R) has appointed former U.S. Rep. Blaine Luetkemeyer (R-St. Elizabeth) to the board of curators. Governor Kehoe notes then-Congressman Luetkemeyer helped secure $20-million for Mizzou’s NextGen Research Reactor. Congressman Luetkemeyer tells 939 the Eagle that he’s looking forward to working with other curators and the administration to continue the University’s growth.

Then-U.S. Rep. Blaine Luetkemeyer (R-St. Elizabeth) speaks in St. Louis on March 25, 2022 (file photo courtesy of Congressman Luetkemeyer’s Twitter)

“Of particular interest is the new nuclear reactor that I have been working with President Choi to get funded to continue to provide radiated drugs for cancer treatment around the world,” Congressman Luetkemeyer says.

Congressman Luetkemeyer’s district included Columbia and the Mizzou campus. He’s also a former Missouri state representative and a former state tourism director.