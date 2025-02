Will Missouri lawmakers decide you no longer have to pay state income taxes? Senate President Pro Tem Cindy O’Laughlin is concerned about how they’d cover those lost revenues if the income tax goes away …

O’Laughlin was on KWOS Wake Up Missouri.

When asked if state government should cut back on the workforce much like in Washington , O’Laughlin doesn’t call for reductions. But she does say state government could always be more efficient.