Mizzou Athletics has announced a special ticket deal for Mizzou football’s “Kickoff in Como” home opener at Faurot Field in Columbia on August 28.

Mizzou fans enjoy Faurot Field in Columbia for the August 31, 2023 game against South Dakota (August 31, 2023 file photo courtesy of Mizzou assistant athletic director Ryan Koslen)

While supplies last, you can purchase four tickets for $80 for the opener against Central Arkansas at 6:30. That is a Thursday evening game. Mizzou is 21-5 overall in the past two seasons, and they have had 12 straight sellouts at Faurot dating back to 2023.

You can find a link to the ticket special here.