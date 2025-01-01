Mizzou’s athletic director to appear Saturday on 939 the Eagle’s “CEO Roundtable”

Memorial Stadium’s massive $250-million improvement project and NIL are some of topics that University of Missouri athletic director Laird Veatch will tackle Saturday morning on 939 the Eagle.

The UM Board of Curators unanimously approved the $250-million Memorial Stadium improvement project (September 12, 2024 graphic courtesy of Mizzou athletics website)

Mr. Veatch will join host Fred Parry in-studio Saturday from 7-8 am.

Mizzou officials say the stadium project will elevate the fan experience at Faurot and will solidify Mizzou’s competitive standing in the Southeastern Conference. The project is expected to be finished in 2026, which would be Memorial Stadium’s 100th anniversary.

Mizzou football coach Eliah Drinkwitz predicts the fan experience at Faurot Field will be enhanced by further enclosing the stadium’s north end. Mr. Veatch will discuss the north end zone project on Saturday and will discuss NIL. He’ll also discuss his time at Memphis and his relationship with FedEx founder Fred Smith, who has passed away. Laird will also discuss the greatest moment in Mizzou sports history.