MU Health Care executives to address Anthem issue Saturday on 939 the Eagle’s “CEO Roundtable”

Columbia/Boone County’s second-largest employer says it’s doing everything it can to continue their participation in the Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield network.

Columbia-based MU Health’s Jackson road medical building in Boonville opened on March 27, 2023 (file photo courtesy of Eric Maze at MU Health)

Columbia-based MU Health Care started notifying patients in December that they’re working to reach an agreement with Anthem to renew its contracts, which are set to expire on March 31, 2025. MU Health Care says the two parties hope to reach a mutual agreement to prevent disruptions for patients.

MU Health Care chief financial officer Greg Damron and MU Health Care chief operating officer Tonya Johnson will join host Fred Parry in-studio for the hour Saturday morning from 7-8 on 939 the Eagle’s “CEO Roundtable” program to discuss the issue. Mr. Damron emphasizes that MU Health Care is being transparent. MU Health Care hopes the two parties reach a mutual agreement to prevent disruptions for patients. They also say a new, fair network agreement is essential to MU Health Care’s ability to provide high-quality, local care to patients.

Anthem has also told 939 the Eagle that they hope to reach an agreement before the deadline. Anthem has said they’re concerned that MU Health Care wants to significantly increase costs for patients and their employers in Missouri. Anthem has said it wants an agreement that maintains affordable access to care for its members.

Mr. Parry and his two guests will also discuss the state of health care across the nation. And Fred, who has served on the Boone Hospital board of trustees, will also discuss his concern that tens of millions in healthcare dollars are leaving Boone County annually for care in St. Louis and Kansas City.