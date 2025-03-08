Multiple fire departments respond to this weekend’s large fuel spill near Columbia Regional Airport

No serious injuries are reported a tractor trailer overturned this weekend near Columbia Regional Airport, causing a large fuel spill.

Crews from the Southern Boone County Fire Protection District, the Columbia Fire Department and the Boone County Fire Protection District responded to Saturday’s fuel spill near Columbia Regional Airport (March 8, 2025 photo courtesy of the Southern Boone County Fire Protection District’s Facebook page)

The Southern Boone County Fire Protection District says Saturday’s incident happened on Tom Bass road and State Route H. The Southern Boone County Fire Protection District’s Facebook post thanks the Columbia Fire Department (CFD) and the Boone County Fire Protection District’s hazardous materials teams for helping to control the flow of fuel.

The incident closed Tom Bass road near Columbia Regional Airport for several hours on Saturday.