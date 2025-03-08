Call In:
800-529-5572

Listen Live

Main Menu

Trending Now

Call In: 800-529-5572

Trending Now

Listen Live

Multiple fire departments respond to this weekend’s large fuel spill near Columbia Regional Airport

482809462 658952073332862 2764307015703173802 n

No serious injuries are reported a tractor trailer overturned this weekend near Columbia Regional Airport, causing a large fuel spill.

482074029 658952029999533 4030476983924308429 n
Crews from the Southern Boone County Fire Protection District, the Columbia Fire Department and the Boone County Fire Protection District responded to Saturday’s fuel spill near Columbia Regional Airport (March 8, 2025 photo courtesy of the Southern Boone County Fire Protection District’s Facebook page)

The Southern Boone County Fire Protection District says Saturday’s incident happened on Tom Bass road and State Route H. The Southern Boone County Fire Protection District’s Facebook post thanks the Columbia Fire Department (CFD) and the Boone County Fire Protection District’s hazardous materials teams for helping to control the flow of fuel.

The incident closed Tom Bass road near Columbia Regional Airport for several hours on Saturday.

Facebook-f

Contact

Listen Live

Become a KWOS News Insider

© 2025, All rights reserved.

Site by Zimmer Communications Zimmer Communications Logo

Zimmer Communications is an Equal Opportunity Employer