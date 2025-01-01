No agreement yet between MU Health Care and Anthem; mid-Missourians frustrated

While talks have resumed between Columbia-based MU Health Care and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, there is no agreement yet. MU Health Care is considering the new offer from Anthem.

Missouri Senate President Pro Tem Cindy O’Laughlin (R-Shelbina) wants to see the two sides sign the contract. She says Anthem has doubled their rate increase offer and says the latest proposal includes paying doctors more.

MU Health Care’s 1,200 providers, 80 clinics and seven hospitals have been out of Anthem’s commercial network since April 1, when the two sides failed to reach an agreement to renew the contracts.

Mid-Missourians are expressing frustration with the contract dispute on 939 the Eagle’s Facebook page. Listener Melissa Arnold says she had type-2 diabetes with horrible migraines. She says she’s through with “this whole situation.” Listener Judy Cain says the two sides need to come to an agreement. She says she has Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and is tired of waiting to see her specialist, because she’s not paying out of pocket.