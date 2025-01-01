No charges are filed in a fatal Columbia shootout

Road rage reportedly caused Sunday afternoon’s deadly shooting at the McDonald’s on Columbia’s Nifong and prosecutors aren’t filing any charges. Office of Violence Prevention administrator D’Markus Thomas-Brown tells our news partner ABC-17 that the incident began as an altercation involving a traffic light and then continued across Nifong in the McDonald’s parking lot. Thomas-Brown says both people involved in the road rage incident were legal gun owners. Columbia Police say 32-year-old Derek Gonzalez was shot and killed Sunday.