No spring football game at Mizzou in 2025 and 2026

The Missouri Tiger football team will not have a spring game for the next two years.

Here is another rendering of Mizzou’s planned $250-million Memorial Stadium improvement project in Columbia (rendering courtesy of then-Mizzou Athletics senior associate athletic director Ryan Koslen)

Mizzou made this week’s announcement along with their spring practice dates. Mizzou cites the $250-million Memorial Stadium centennial project construction.

The groundbreaking took place on Thanksgiving weekend and the massive project is expected to be finished in 2026, which would be Memorial Stadium’s 100th anniversary. Mizzou officials envision 160,000 square feet of new construction, including 98,000 square feet that will be enclosed as part of new premium seating areas.

UM System president Dr. Mun Choi predicts the project will preserve Memorial Stadium’s tradition-rich elements while embracing a vibrant future. Mizzou football coach Eli Drinkwitz says the fan experience at Faurot Field will be enhanced by further enclosing the stadium’s north end.