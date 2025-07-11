NWS: Mid-Missouri’s Moberly and Mexico could see storms tonight

The National Weather Service (NWS) in St. Louis says parts of mid-Missouri could see damaging winds and heavy rain this (Friday) evening.

NWS St. Louis meteorologist Matt Beitscher tells 939 the Eagle that the best chance of severe weather will be in the Moberly and Macon areas this evening. Mr. Beitscher says tonight’s tornado threat is very low. Columbia could also see some heavy rain.

The National Weather Service (NWS) in St. Louis says mid-Missouri could see damaging winds and heavy rain this evening (July 11, 2025 graphic courtesy of NWS Twitter page)

Mr. Beitscher says tonight’s timeframe is from about 7-10. Keep your radio tuned to 939 the Eagle for updated forecast information.