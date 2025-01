An elderly Owensville man is dead and two others were seriously injured after a dump truck crashed into a home Tuesday morning in Owensville. The truck was westbound on Highway 28 when it went off the road and hit a utility pole and the house. The driver – a 70-year-old man from New Haven – was seriously hurt. One person in the home — an 84-year-old Owensville man – was killed in the crash. Another victim was injured.