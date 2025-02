One Missouri Congressman hopes Donald Trump’s priorities start moving ahead in a hurry on Capitol Hill..

On KWOS ‘Wake Up Missouri’, Eric Burlison adds that the President’s call for tariffs on China, Canada and Mexico are in line with Trump’s plan to tax consumption, not productivity.

Burlison, who’s big fan of the Fair Tax, says it may be time to revive that debate in Washington. But he adds that political clout can wane as time passes.