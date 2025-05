Parts of Missouri are under a severe weather watch until early Friday evening

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED A TORNADO WATCH IN

EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN MISSOURI

THIS WATCH INCLUDES COUNTIES IN CENTRAL MISSOURI



AUDRAIN CALLAWAY COLE OSAGE



IN EAST CENTRAL MISSOURI



CRAWFORD FRANKLIN GASCONADE JEFFERSON LINCOLN MONTGOMERY

SAINT CHARLES SAINT LOUIS SAINT LOUIS CITY WARREN WASHINGTON

THERE IS THE POTENTIAL FOR LARGE HAIL, HIGH WINDS AND STRONG STORMS. TORNADO RISK IS LOW BUT NOT ZERO. THE OZARKS COULD BEAR THE BRUNT OF THE STORMS.