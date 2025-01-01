President Lincoln’s birthday is a Missouri state holiday on Wednesday

Most of Jefferson City’s approximately 14,000 state employees are off on Wednesday to observe President Abraham Lincoln’s birthday.

State employees packed Jefferson City’s Truman Building for the February 27, 2023 state employee pay bill-signing ceremony (file photo courtesy of Lt. Governor Mike Kehoe’s Twitter page)

It is one of Missouri’s 13 official state holidays. The nation’s 16th president was from neighboring Illinois, issuing the Emancipation Proclamation in 1863 that declared forever free those slaves within the Confederacy.

Most Missouri state and county offices are closed today, except emergency services like the Missouri State Highway Patrol, state prisons and county sheriff departments. The Boone County Courthouse and other county courthouses are also closed today, so there will be no court today.