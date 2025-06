Prison time for Iberia woman accused of poisoning her husband

The Mid – Missouri woman accused of fatally poisoning her husband with antifreeze and setting their home on fire is headed off to prison. Amy Murray of Iberia entered an Alford Plea in her murder case. She’ll spend 12 – years behind bars. Prosecutors claimed Murray worked as a nurse at the JC-CC prison and was in a relationship with an inmate at the time of her husband’s killing.