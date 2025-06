Registered Fulton sex offender faces new charges

An accused Fulton child molester could be looking at a long time behind bars. 65 – year old Les Rodgers is charged with sexually abusing two children. A mother told police that Rodgers had sexually assaulted her nine year old daughter. Another woman claims he abused her child as well. Rodgers is a convicted sex offender. The children told investigators that he gave them money after the abuse.