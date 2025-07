Senator Hawley goes to bat against the Grain Belt Pipeline

It’s been ten years since Chamois’ coal – fired powerplant went off – line. Power the Future’s Larry Behrens says, even though those plants provided reasonably priced electricity, the Green Crowd wants them all gone …

But Behrens says there is some good news. Senator Josh Hawley says he’s secured a promise from the Trump administration to end funding for the proposed Grain Belt powerline that was going to cut across Missouri.