Session wraps up ahead of schedule

You can bet Mid – Missouri business owners are breathing a sigh of relief. The legislation that required businesses to add additional sick leave for their workers will no longer be state law … The House adjourned early on Thursday. The Senate wrapped up Wednesday.

The National Federation of Independent Business’ Brad Jones says he heard from upset business owners for weeks. Senators called on the rarely used ‘Previous Question’ to force an end to debate and send the issue to the Governor for his signature. They also used the same move to send a potential repeal of legal abortion back to the ballot.