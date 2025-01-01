Several mid-Missouri school districts closed, on snow routes or virtual Thursday due to snow/sleet

Several mid-Missouri school districts are running snow routes on Thursday due to the winter storm that dropped snow and some sleet across the region.

The Southern Boone middle school is in Ashland (January 16, 2024 file photo courtesy of Southern Boone R-1 spokesman Matt Sharp)

The Southern Boone R-1 school district in Ashland is running snow routes Thursday morning and afternoon, due to conditions on secondary roads. The Jefferson City School District is running snow routes in Callaway County on Thursday morning. All other Jefferson City School District buses are running regular routes. Prairie Home R-5 is also running snow routes. Climax Springs R-IV and Miller County R-III in Tuscumbia are closed on Thursday.

