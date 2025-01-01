Southern Boone R-1 in Ashland considers four-day school week

One of mid-Missouri’s fastest-growing school districts is considering the possibility of a four-day school week starting with the 2026-2027 school year.

The Southern Boone middle school is in Ashland (January 16, 2024 file photo courtesy of Southern Boone R-1 spokesman Matt Sharp)

The Southern Boone R-1 district in Ashland says this is part of a broader initiative to address teacher recruitment and retention, promote work-life balance and to enhance student engagement and well-being.

Southern Boone R-1 superintendent Dr. Tim Roth says exploring a four-day school week is about recognizing the challenges of today’s educational environment while continuing to prioritize student learning. Superintendent Roth emphasizes that the district is doing surveys for both staff and parents and that no changes will be made for the upcoming school year this fall.

Enrollment in the Southern Boone R-1 district has jumped from about 1,500 a decade ago to more than 2,000 today.