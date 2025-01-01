Southern Boone’s new head football coach is a familiar name in central Missouri

The new head football coach at fast-growing Southern Boone high school in Ashland brings more than a decade of coaching and teaching experience.

The Southern Boone R-1 school district high school stadium and track in Ashland (Fall 2023 drone photo is courtesy of Southern Boone R-1 schools)

The Southern Boone R-1 school district has named Tyler Tanner as the next Eagles coach. Coach Tanner has spent the last ten years at Westran high school in Huntsville, serving as offensive coordinator for nine seasons and head baseball coach for five years. Southern Boone activities director Trent Tracy says Coach Tanner’s experience, passion for student-athletes and his commitment to building strong programs stood out during the hiring process.

Southern Boone’s new head football coach is Tyler Tanner (April 2025 graphic courtesy of Southern Boone R-1 district)

Tanner replaces former Eagles head coach Mark Ross, who resigned this spring.