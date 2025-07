Soybeans are fighting Mid – Missouri fires

It seems like they’re making just about everything out of soybeans. And that bean field is now helping to fight fires. The Boone County Fire District is one of the first in the U-S to use soy – based firefighting foam …

Assistant Chief Gail Blomenkamp adds the foam is bio-degradable and doesn’t contain any hazardous chemicals that could make firefighters sick. The department is the first one in the state to use the foam.