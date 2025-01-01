Call In:
800-529-5572

Listen Live

Main Menu

Trending Now

Call In: 800-529-5572

Trending Now

Listen Live

The Missouri Capitol now has it’s own version of “DOGE”

Your Missouri legislators are following Donald Trump and Elon Musk’s lead. They’ve set up Government Efficiency Committees designed to cut waste at the State Capitol. House Speaker Dr. Jon Patterson says: ‘Remember the ventilators sent out to hospitals during the pandemic’ …

Patterson adds the Missouri House will take a look at tweaking Proposition A that passed the voters .. ultimately raising the minimum wage to $15 by next year. He says many legislators are still opposed to mandatory paid sick leave spelled out in the law.

Facebook-f

Contact

Listen Live

Become a KWOS News Insider

© 2025, All rights reserved.

Site by Zimmer Communications Zimmer Communications Logo

Zimmer Communications is an Equal Opportunity Employer