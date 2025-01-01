The Missouri Capitol now has it’s own version of “DOGE”

Your Missouri legislators are following Donald Trump and Elon Musk’s lead. They’ve set up Government Efficiency Committees designed to cut waste at the State Capitol. House Speaker Dr. Jon Patterson says: ‘Remember the ventilators sent out to hospitals during the pandemic’ …

Patterson adds the Missouri House will take a look at tweaking Proposition A that passed the voters .. ultimately raising the minimum wage to $15 by next year. He says many legislators are still opposed to mandatory paid sick leave spelled out in the law.