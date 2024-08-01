This weekend’s festival near Columbia to include a designated marijuana consumption lounge

Marijuana, barbecue and music will be featured at this weekend’s Buds Blues and BBQ event, which takes place today (Friday) and Saturday at the Midway travel center just west of Columbia.

There will be four Kansas City Barbecue Society-sanctioned BBQ contests this weekend at the Buds Blues and BBQ event at Midway Travel Center (photo courtesy of festival website)

939 the Eagle’s Mike Murphy, who publishes Comobuz, reports the new festival was inspired by Columbia’s former Roots, Blues and BBQ festival. The festival’s website says “there will be cannabis exploration and education, soulful live music and finger-lickin’ barbeque all weekend long.” A festival brochure says there will be a “designated consumption lounge” for marijuana for those 21 and older.

There will also be four Kansas City Barbecue Society-sanctioned BBQ contests this weekend.

Music will include the Cedar County Cobras and the Flood Brothers. Festival organizers say a portion of their proceeds this weekend will be donated to Columbia-based Welcome Home, a local non-profit organization dedicated to veterans.

Murphy reports the event opens today and Saturday at noon.