Thousands of visitors in town for Mizzou’s graduation ceremonies; most Columbia hotels are sold out

You’ll be waiting for a table all weekend at your favorite restaurants in Columbia, with Mizzou’s graduations happening.

Mizzou’s historic Columns in Columbia (2023 photo courtesy of Mizzou’s Uriah Orland)

More than 5,900 Mizzou students will graduate in numerous ceremonies that start today (Friday) at 1 and run all weekend through Sunday afternoon at 4. UM System President Dr. Mun Choi says he’s proud to celebrate the excellence of their 2025 graduates, adding that he can’t wait to see what they accomplish.

A drone view of Mizzou’s Jesse Hall in Columbia (2022 file photo courtesy of Mizzou spokesman Uriah Orland)

Columbia Convention and Visitors Bureau (CVB) spokeswoman Megan McConachie tells 939 the Eagle that most Columbia hotels are sold out or nearly sold out for tonight and Saturday nights. She says there are still a few scattered rooms left. Anyone who needs a hotel room is encouraged to call (573) 874-CITY.