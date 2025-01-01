Tickets still available for Mizzou football’s August 28 season opener against Central Arkansas

While Mizzou football’s season ticket allotment has sold out for the second straight season, you can still purchase four tickets for $80 for the August 28 season opener at Faurot field against Central Arkansas.

Mizzou football fans enjoy Faurot Field at the 2024 season opener against Murray State (August 29, 2024 file photo courtesy of Zimmer/939 the Eagle photographer LG Patterson)

Mizzou associate athletics director for strategic communications Dave Matter tells 939 the Eagle that deal is still valid. There’s lots of excitement in Columbia about Mizzou football, which is 21-5 in the past two years with back-to-back double digit win seasons. The Tigers enter 2025 with a ten-game home winning streak.

Mizzou football players prepare to run out of the tunnel at Faurot Field in Columbia in October 2024 (October 19, 2024 file photo courtesy of Zimmer and 939 the Eagle photographer LG Patterson)

Former Columbia Mayor Brian Treece tells 939 the Eagle that sold-out Mizzou football games have a ripple economic impact on Columbia/Boone County.