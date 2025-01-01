Tickets still available for Mizzou football’s August 28 season opener against Central Arkansas

While Mizzou football’s season ticket allotment has sold out for the second straight season, you can still purchase four tickets for $80 for the August 28 season opener at Faurot field against Central Arkansas.
Mizzou associate athletics director for strategic communications Dave Matter tells 939 the Eagle that deal is still valid. There’s lots of excitement in Columbia about Mizzou football, which is 21-5 in the past two years with back-to-back double digit win seasons. The Tigers enter 2025 with a ten-game home winning streak.
Former Columbia Mayor Brian Treece tells 939 the Eagle that sold-out Mizzou football games have a ripple economic impact on Columbia/Boone County.