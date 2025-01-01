Tours to be offered at new early childhood center in Jefferson City Thursday afternoon

You’ll have an opportunity Thursday afternoon to tour the Jefferson City School District’s new early childhood center.

The district plans a grand opening ceremony and tours from 3:30 to 5 at the center, which is on East McCarty street. Jefferson City School District spokeswoman Ryan Burns says the new facility will positively impact the future of the community for generations to come. The center will open this school year, which begins August 18.

Ms. Burns notes 68 percent of district voters approved the Kids FIRST zero tax rate increase bond issue.