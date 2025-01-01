Trivia Night Benefitting Children’s Miracle Network

Join us for a fun night of brain teasers, head-scratchers, and curious queries all to support the MU Children’s Hospital and the Children’s Miracle Network!

When: Friday, January 31st

Where: Knights of Columbus Hall in Columbia (2525 N Stadium Blvd, Columbia, MO 65202)

Time: Doors @ 5:30p, Trivia @ 6:00p

Cost: $200 for a table of up to 8 TABLES ARE LIMITED, RESERVE YOURS NOW

Teams are welcome to bring their snacks. Beer will be available for purchase with proceeds supporting MU Children’s Hospital.

No other alcohol is permitted.

All of the proceeds will stay local and go to support MU Children’s Hospital and The Children’s Miracle Network.