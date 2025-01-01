True/False Film Fest and Missouri high school wrestling championships both happening in Columbia

Look for some heavy traffic Thursday and this weekend in downtown Columbia and near Mizzou Arena.

Columbia’s Mizzou Arena is the home of the Tigers (2022 file photo courtesy of University of Missouri Athletics associate director Jason Veniskey)

The popular True/False Film Fest opens today and runs through Sunday. It bills itself as one of the most-respected film festivals in the world. The box office is the film festival’s headquarters, inside the Sager Reeves gallery on East Walnut.

Missouri’s 2025 high school wrestling championships also continue today at Mizzou Arena. Boys classes 1 and 2 and girls class 1 are wrestling today. Traffic will be heavy around Mizzou Arena, especially with school buses.