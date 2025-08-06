Tuesday’s food drive at state fair in Sedalia benefits Feeding Missouri

Hungry children and families will benefit from Tuesday’s Missouri Farmers Care food drive at the state fair in Sedalia.

Governor Mike Kehoe speaks at the Missouri State Fair Foundation’s dinner in Sedalia to kick off the 2025 state fair (August 6, 2025 photo courtesy of the governor’s Twitter page)

Governor Mike and First Lady Claudia Kehoe and members of the governor’s Cabinet will be participating. The food drive benefits Feeding Missouri, a coalition of Missouri’s six food banks working to provide hunger relief to all 114 Missouri counties and St. Louis city.

Attendees at the 2025 Missouri state fair in Sedalia have numerous food booths to choose from (August 2025 photo courtesy of Missouri state fair’s Flickr page)

It’s a $2 admission to the fair today with a minimum donation of two canned food items for those 13 and older. Missouri’s commodity groups also participate in the food drive.

Country music legend John Anderson, who sang “Seminole Wind” and is in the Country Music Hall of Fame, performs tonight at 7:30 in Sedalia.