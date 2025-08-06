Tuesday’s food drive at state fair in Sedalia benefits Feeding Missouri

Hungry children and families will benefit from Tuesday’s Missouri Farmers Care food drive at the state fair in Sedalia.
Governor Mike and First Lady Claudia Kehoe and members of the governor’s Cabinet will be participating. The food drive benefits Feeding Missouri, a coalition of Missouri’s six food banks working to provide hunger relief to all 114 Missouri counties and St. Louis city.
It’s a $2 admission to the fair today with a minimum donation of two canned food items for those 13 and older. Missouri’s commodity groups also participate in the food drive.
Country music legend John Anderson, who sang “Seminole Wind” and is in the Country Music Hall of Fame, performs tonight at 7:30 in Sedalia.