Two Missouri congressmen says it’s time for the AG to release the Epstein documents

Everyone from Donald Trump to Bill Clinton and even magician Dave Copperfield have been mentioned in connection with Jeffrey Epstein sex trafficking case. Missouri Congressman Bob Onder hopes the Justice Department releases what the FBI has learned …Cogressman Mark Alford agrees.

U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi told reporters the Jeffrey Epstein client list is “sitting on my desk right now.”