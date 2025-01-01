UM System President Dr. Mun Choi concerned about cancellation of specific federal projects

The UM System president is warning about possible budget-related challenges in the future, specifically the cancellation of specific federal projects.

UM System President Dr. Mun Choi speaks to then-Missouri Governor Mike Parson at the February 11, 2022 education/workforce roundtable at Mizzou’s NextGen facility (file photo courtesy of the governor’s Flickr page)

UM System President Dr. Mun Choi has written a letter to Mizzou faculty and staff members, saying Mizzou’s growth and progress is due in large part to their dedication and hard work. President Choi’s letter says that in the coming weeks, Mizzou will start reducing expenses in the Office of president/chancellor, vice chancellors and vice provosts. President Choi’s letter indicates he expects federal program cuts to continue next year.

He also urges Mizzou faculty and staff members to continue to do the important work in teaching and research. President Choi’s letter says it’s his hope to minimize the impacts of the budget cuts to their critical mission.