UPDATE: At least four mid-Missouri school districts on snow routes for Thursday

Ongoing hazardous road conditions on secondary roads after two winter storms and cold temperatures is causing at least four mid-Missouri school districts to run snow routes again on Thursday.

The Southern Boone middle school is in Ashland (January 16, 2024 file photo courtesy of Southern Boone R-1 spokesman Matt Sharp)

They are Southern Boone R-1 in Ashland, California R-1 in Moniteau County, Maries R-1 in Vienna and Maries R-2 in Belle.

Southern Boone R-1 Superintendent Dr. Tim Roth has written a letter to district families, noting they’re running snow routes again Thursday morning and afternoon. Dr. Roth’s letter says the district is hopeful that temperatures above freezing today and Friday will melt much of the ice on secondary roads. He emphasizes that safety is the district’s priority, including students and staff on school buses.

You can read Superintendent Roth’s letter here.