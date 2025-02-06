UPDATE: At least two rounds of winter weather possible in mid-Missouri next week

The National Weather Service (NWS) in St. Louis says snow, sleet and freezing rain are all possible in the Columbia area and across mid-Missouri on Monday evening into Tuesday.

While the forecast will be tweaked between now and Monday, the NWS is urging you to plan for the potential of wintry travel conditions across the area. National Weather Service St. Louis meteorologist Chris Kimble tells 939 the Eagle that snow, sleet and freezing rain are all possible for the entire region Monday night into Tuesday, with light to moderate accumulations possible. He also says more winter weather is expected after that, including on Wednesday.

