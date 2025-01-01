UPDATE: Busy I-70 east of Columbia reopens, after power line falls

Missouri state troopers say busy eastbound I-70 near the Hatton exit east of Columbia is now open, after a power line went down.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol tells 939 the Eagle that while eastbound I-70 is open, it’s “super slow” around mile marker 143. 939 the Eagle listener Mike from Auxvasse was stuck in traffic and says the power pole “splintered.” He also says traffic on westbound I-70 was impacted by the pole being down. Other listeners say they were at a standstill for about 20 minutes.

No injuries are reported. It’s unclear what caused the power pole to fall.