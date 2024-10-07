UPDATE: Columbia’s city council approves Flock cameras

After a few hours of testimony and discussion, Columbia’s city council has voted 5-2 to authorize the purchase of camera systems for Columbia Police and for the Columbia Parks and Recreation Department.

Columbia police chief Jill Schlude (2023 file photo courtesy of city of Columbia)

Columbia first ward councilwoman Valerie Carroll and third ward councilman Roy Lovelady cast the “no” votes on Monday evening.

The Columbia Board of Realtors, the Columbia Chamber of Commerce, Boone County prosecutor Roger Johnson and others urged the council to support the Flock camera system. So did police chief Jill Schlude, who says Flock Safety technology would be used to combat crime in the city. A number of opponents also spoke, including attorney Dan Viets. Reporter Mitch Kaminski at our news partner KMIZ quotes Counselor Viets as saying Columbia will install at least 30 video surveillance cameras throughout the city, saying that’s unprecedented and is very different than just expanding license plate readers.

The bill approved Monday night authorizes the appropriation of $539,000 from general fund reserves and authorizes city manager De’Carlon Seewood to sign a contract with the Flock group. Prosecutor Johnson predicts the cameras will enhance public safety and will also assist law enforcement officers with critical crime-solving tools.

You can read the Columbia city council’s three-page report on the cameras here.