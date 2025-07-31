UPDATE: CPD says man seriously injured after vehicular assault in north Columbia

An Ashland man who was out on bond for kidnapping is now jailed without bond, charged with punching his ex-girlfriend and her new boyfriend and striking the male victim with a vehicle.

Boone County prosecutors have charged 28-year-old Steven Kyle Brunstrom with five felonies, including first degree assault and armed criminal action.

28-year-old Steven Brunstrom of Ashland is currently jailed without bond in Boone County (July 21, 2025 mug shot courtesy of the Boone County Sheriff’s Department)

The alleged incident started at about 1:50 Monday morning on Vandiver. CPD’s redacted probable cause statement quotes the two victims as saying that after they were both punched, Brunstrom followed them down Parker street, allegedly yelling “you’re going to die and I’m going to kill you.” The court documents say Brunstrom’s vehicle struck the new boyfriend and that the suspect drove with the victim on the hood of the vehicle until it collided with a home, pinning the victim’s ankle against the corner of the house and a gas meter. Columbia Police say that victim suffered serious injuries. Court documents quote the new boyfriend as saying he suffered a broken ankle and could not move or feel his toes in his right leg. Court documents say the male victim told police he had chest pain and pain in his entire face, both knees and back pain.

Brunstrom was captured later in Ashland after a short foot pursuit.