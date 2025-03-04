Call In:
UPDATE: Criminal charges will not be filed against Missouri lawmaker for her test of 988 system

A state lawmaker from eastern Missouri’s Wentzville will not face criminal charges for her apparent test of the 988 system.

State Rep. Tricia Byrnes (R-Wentzville) speaks on the Missouri House floor in Jefferson City (April 15, 2024 file photo courtesy of Tim Bommel at House Communications)

Cole County Prosecutor Locke Thompson has announced that charges will not be filed against State Rep. Tricia Byrnes (R-Wentzville). Thompson says law enforcement officers responded on February 20 to the Statehouse to what was later discovered to be a false suicide threat.

Prosecutor Thompson says Representative Byrnes was acting under the reasonable belief that she was engaged in a legitimate test of the 988 system. Prosecutor Thompson says he appreciates Representative Byrnes’ cooperation in the investigation as well as her condemnation of the misuse of emergency hotlines.

Thompson says the investigation is considered closed.

