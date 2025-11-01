UPDATE: JCPD’s investigation into weekend shooting death in Missouri Boulevard parking lot continues

By Zimmer Communications
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Jefferson City Police have not released the name of the victim who was shot to death Saturday evening in a shopping center parking lot behind Chili’s on Missouri Boulevard.

The incident happened at about 9:50 pm Saturday in the 3500 block of Missouri Boulevard, during what JCPD describes as a disturbance. Police say the victim sustained multiple gunshot wounds in the parking lot. Police officers, paramedics and bystanders all attempted life-saving measures, but the victim died at the scene.

Jefferson City Police are continuing their investigation and say based on initial information they gathered on-scene, there is no threat to the community. Reporter Marie Moyer from our news partner ABC-17 reports a door at nearby Old Navy also appears to have been struck by gunfire.

Anyone with information on Saturday night’s incident is encouraged to call Jefferson City Crimestoppers at (573) 659-TIPS.