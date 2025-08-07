UPDATE: Members of Missouri’s Legislative Black Caucus slam talk of special session on redistricting

The ranking Democrat on the Missouri House Judiciary Committee is blasting discussion of a possible special session on congressional redistricting.

State Rep. David Tyson Smith (D-Columbia) describes redistricting talk as President Trump’s “appalling attempt at a redistricting power grab.” Some Missouri Republicans want to see a special session for a 7-1 GOP congressional map.

State Rep. David Tyson Smith (D-Columbia) speaks on the Missouri House floor in Jefferson City on May 15, 2025 (file photo courtesy of Tim Bommel at House Communications)

The Missouri Legislature last did redistricting in 2022. Representative Tyson Smith and other members of Missouri’s Legislative Black Caucus held a Thursday press conference in Jefferson City. Tyson-Smith is quoted by our news partner ABC-17 as saying that a special session on redistricting is unconstitutional. He says Missouri’s Constitution does not allow for redistricting unless there is an immediate census, saying that hasn’t happened.

Missouri Governor Mike Kehoe speaks at Tuesday’s rural education conference at Columbia’s Wyndham hotel (August 5, 2025 photo courtesy of the governor’s Flickr page)

Missouri GOP Governor Mike Kehoe told 939 the Eagle and other reporters in Columbia this week that he’s spoken to the White House about the issue. While he hasn’t made any decision on a special session at this time, Governor Kehoe says he wants to keep the U.S. House in Republican control.

“I think what Missourians should know is that what (U.S. House) Speaker (Mike) Johnson has done in the House of Representatives has much more aligned with Missourians’ values than another person would be, whether that’s (House Minority Leader) Hakeem Jeffries or somebody else. We want to keep the House in Republican control,” Governor Kehoe said Tuesday in Columbia.