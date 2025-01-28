Call In:
800-529-5572

Listen Live

Main Menu

Trending Now

Call In: 800-529-5572

Trending Now

Listen Live

UPDATE: Missouri governor’s executive order activates National Guard, ahead of expected winter storm

54307670935 49f2d5f579 c

Missouri’s governor is urging you to be proactive, to stay aware and to use extreme caution during Wednesday’s expected winter storm.

012825 1372 1
Missouri Governor Mike Kehoe delivers his State of the State address in Jefferson City (January 28, 2025 photo courtesy of Tim Bommel at House Communications)

Governor Mike Kehoe has issued a one page executive order to prepare for the expected winter storm, which will impact much of the state. The order also activates the Missouri National Guard for state and local response efforts, if needed.

Governor Kehoe says his order waives certain hours of service requirements for commercial vehicles transporting residential heating fuel. He says the order ensures that homes in Missouri stay warm and that state government and Missouri National Guard members are ready to assist.

Some areas in southern Missouri are expected to see freezing rain. National Weather Service (NWS) St. Louis meteorologist Mark Britt tells 939 the Eagle that the Columbia area could see four to eight inches of snow tomorrow (Wednesday), starting at about 7 am and continuing through Wednesday night.

Facebook-f

Contact

Listen Live

Become a KWOS News Insider

© 2025, All rights reserved.

Site by Zimmer Communications Zimmer Communications Logo

Zimmer Communications is an Equal Opportunity Employer