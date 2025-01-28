UPDATE: Missouri governor’s executive order activates National Guard, ahead of expected winter storm

Missouri’s governor is urging you to be proactive, to stay aware and to use extreme caution during Wednesday’s expected winter storm.

Missouri Governor Mike Kehoe delivers his State of the State address in Jefferson City (January 28, 2025 photo courtesy of Tim Bommel at House Communications)

Governor Mike Kehoe has issued a one page executive order to prepare for the expected winter storm, which will impact much of the state. The order also activates the Missouri National Guard for state and local response efforts, if needed.

Governor Kehoe says his order waives certain hours of service requirements for commercial vehicles transporting residential heating fuel. He says the order ensures that homes in Missouri stay warm and that state government and Missouri National Guard members are ready to assist.

Some areas in southern Missouri are expected to see freezing rain. National Weather Service (NWS) St. Louis meteorologist Mark Britt tells 939 the Eagle that the Columbia area could see four to eight inches of snow tomorrow (Wednesday), starting at about 7 am and continuing through Wednesday night.