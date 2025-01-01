UPDATE: Missouri’s attorney general to become Co-Deputy Director of FBI

Missouri’s attorney general will resign effective September 8 to become co-Deputy Director of the FBI.

Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey briefs reporters in 2024 (file photo courtesy of General Bailey’s Twitter page)

Attorney General Andrew Bailey (R), who grew up in Columbia, pledges to protect America and to uphold the Constitution. Missouri Governor Mike Kehoe (R) has called a press conference for 10 o’clock Tuesday morning at the Statehouse in Jefferson City, to announce his appointment to replace Mr. Bailey as attorney general.

Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey (left) speaks to then-Governor Mike Parson in Jefferson City on January 3, 2023 (file photo courtesy of the governor’s Flickr page)

General Bailey describes serving as Missouri’s 44th attorney general as a humbling privilege. He extends his deepest gratitude to President Trump and to U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi to join in their stated mission to make America safe again.

Andrew Bailey grew up in Columbia, attending Fairview Elementary, West Junior high and Rock Bridge high school. Bailey served as an armored cavalry officer in the United States Army and later as general counsel for the Missouri Department of Corrections and the Missouri Governor’s office.

Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey (left) speaks to St. Louis Public Radio political correspondent Jason Rosenbaum at the Missouri Capitol in Jefferson City on January 18, 2023 (file photo courtesy of then-Governor Parson’s Flickr page)

He delivered April’s keynote at the Boone County Lincoln Days banquet, drawing thunderous applause when he urged Columbia residents to vote in April’s mayoral election.

General Bailey’s office is currently conducting a probe of Columbia’s DEI programs. DEI stands for diversity, equity and inclusion. General Bailey announced that probe in early July during a live interview on 939 the Eagle’s “Wake Up Missouri,” telling listeners that Columbia’s strategic plan has promoted a “racial equity toolkit” since 2021. Columbia city manager De’Carlon Seewood responded that day by saying the city does not implement quotas, benchmarks or metrics based on race, nor does it discriminate against any groups based on race or other identities.