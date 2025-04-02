UPDATE: More than 800 residents in mid-Missouri’s Cooper County without power

Columbia, Jefferson City, Fulton, Mexico and most of the 939 the Eagle listening area is under a tornado watch through 4 this (Wednesday) afternoon.
There were tornado warnings this morning in mid-Missouri’s Cooper and Howard counties, and 806 Co-Mo Electric customers are currently without power in Cooper County. Some of those residents are in Pilot Grove.
939 the Eagle listener Brittany Sullivan sent us a photo of a funnel cloud that went over their farm near Fayette. Keep your radio tuned to 939 the Eagle for updated weather information.