UPDATE: More than 800 residents in mid-Missouri’s Cooper County without power

Columbia, Jefferson City, Fulton, Mexico and most of the 939 the Eagle listening area is under a tornado watch through 4 this (Wednesday) afternoon.

A funnel cloud was seen this morning near the Fayette farm of 939 the Eagle listener Brittany Sullivan (April 2, 2025 photo courtesy of Brittany)

There were tornado warnings this morning in mid-Missouri's Cooper and Howard counties, and 806 Co-Mo Electric customers are currently without power in Cooper County. Some of those residents are in Pilot Grove.

