UPDATE: Motorist from mid-Missouri’s Fulton seriously injured in collision near I-70 work zone east of Columbia

A Fulton woman suffers serious injuries after her vehicle was struck from behind by a tractor trailer Friday afternoon near I-70’s busy construction zone east of Columbia.

Missouri state troopers say the crash happened at 2:40 Friday afternoon at the 136 mile marker between Columbia and Kingdom City.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol continues to urge motorists to slow down in the 20-mile work zone stretch of I-70 between Columbia and Kingdom City. MoDOT crews are involved in a $405-million project to rebuild and expand I-70 between the two cities (2025 photo courtesy of MoDOT’s Flickr page)

The Missouri State Highway Patrol’s crash report says the Fulton woman and a tractor trailer driven by a Washington State man were both traveling on eastbound I-70 approaching the construction zone when both tried to change lanes to the right. The Patrol’s crash report says the semi struck the rear of the Toyota 4 Runner, causing the vehicle to hit the concrete barrier and “become wedged” between the tractor trailer and the barrier.

The woman has been transported to University Hospital in Columbia for treatment of serious injuries.