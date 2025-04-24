UPDATE: MU Health Care and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield officials to testify before Missouri Senate committee on Monday

We expect to learn new details Monday afternoon in Jefferson City in the almost three-month-old dispute between Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Columbia-based MU Health Care.

State Sen. Sandy Crawford (R-Buffalo) speaks on the Missouri Senate floor in Jefferson City in March 2025 (file photo courtesy of Dean Morgan at Missouri Senate Communications)

MU Health Care’s 1,200 providers, 80 clinics and seven hospitals have been out of Anthem’s commercial network since April 1, when the two sides failed to reach an agreement to renew the contracts. The Missouri Senate Insurance and Banking Committee will hold a hearing on the issue today at 1 at the Statehouse in Jefferson City. The committee has called witnesses to testify, including Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, MU Health Care, the Missouri Department of Commerce and Insurance and Missouri Consolidated Health Care Plan (MCHCP).

A sunrise photo of MU Health Care’s Madison street medical building on Madison street in Jefferson City (2025 file photo courtesy of MU Health Care spokesman Eric Maze)

Missouri Senate President Pro Tem Cindy O’Laughlin (R-Shelbina) called for the hearing, saying patients need their doctors and notes that thousands of people are impacted by this. UM Board of Curators chair Todd Graves has issued a statement, saying he wants “to reaffirm the Board’s steadfast support for MU Health Care’s principled stance and willingness to stand up to Anthem.” Mr. Graves says this is also about preserving local access to care for rural Missourians.

An Anthem spokesperson has told 939 the Eagle that Anthem has offered annual rate increases above the Consumer Price Index (CPI), along with the opportunity to earn more through quality-based incentives. Anthem says MU Health Care has rejected those offers. The Anthem spokesperson says Anthem wants MU Health Care in their network, but not at a rate Missourians can’t afford.

State Sen. Sandy Crawford (R-Buffalo) chairs the Senate Insurance and Banking committee.