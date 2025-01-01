UPDATE: MU Health Care and Anthem fail to reach agreement; both sides criticize each other

Columbia-based MU Health Care’s 1,200 providers, 80 clinics and seven hospitals will be out of Anthem’s commercial network, effective Tuesday.

MU Health Care’s new Children’s Hospital in Columbia opened in June 2024 (2024 file photo courtesy of MU Health Care’s Eric Maze)

MU Health Care and Anthem have failed to reach an agreement to renew the contracts, which expire tonight (Monday). MU Health Care’s facilities will be removed Tuesday from Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and HealthLink commercial plans that patients receive through their employer or the ACA marketplace.

MU Health Care says this means patients may have to pay more out of pocket to see MU Health Care doctors or may need to find a new, in-network provider for their care. MU Health Care has established a dedicated call center at (573) 650-5409 to answer your questions. That number is available weekdays from 8 am to 6 pm. MU Health Care is blasting Anthem, saying its actions have put members in a troublesome and frustrating situation.

Anthem has criticized MU Health Care and Anthem released a statement on Monday which says its latest proposal included “reasonable payment increases that are in line with other Missouri health systems.” Anthem’s statement says MU Health Care’s proposed price increases “would increase healthcare costs many times faster than wage growth for Missouri consumers.”

MU Health Care’s letter to Anthem today says while MU Health Care wants the impasse to be resolved, they will not risk their financial well-being based on what it calls Anthem’s inadequate offer. Anthem’s statement today says MU Health Care canceled the negotiation session that was schedule for today instead of providing a response.

Both sides have criticized each other publicly since early this year.