UPDATE: NWS says Columbia and mid-Missouri could see at least four inches of snow on Wednesday

While parts of mid-Missouri could see up to an inch of snow late Monday night into Tuesday morning, the National Weather Service (NWS) says the best chance of snow this week will happen Wednesday across the region.

The National Weather Service (NWS) in St. Louis says much of mid-Missouri could see at least four inches of snow on Wednesday (February 9, 2025 graphic courtesy of NWS St. Louis Twitter page)

NWS St. Louis meteorologist Alex Elmore says some areas of mid-Missouri could see almost no snow Monday night, while other areas could see up to an inch. Much more widespread winter weather is expected Wednesday. Mr. Elmore tells 939 the Eagle that Columbia, Boonville and Jefferson City could see at least four inches of snow, starting at about daybreak on Wednesday with snow continuing into Wednesday evening.

Look for the timing of Wednesday’s winter storm and total snow amounts to be tweaked between now and Wednesday. Widespread travel impacts are expected in mid-Missouri on Wednesday.

