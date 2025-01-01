UPDATE: Pope Leo XIV appoints Omaha pastor as next bishop of Diocese of Jefferson City

The pope has appointed an Omaha pastor at the new bishop of the Diocese of Jefferson City.

The diocese made the announcement early Tuesday morning on its website, noting it will stream Bishop-Elect Ralph O’Donnell’s 1 pm press conference today. The 55-year-old O’Donnell was ordained a priest in the Archdiocese of Omaha in 1997 and is currently the pastor of St. Margaret Mary parish in Omaha.

Fr. Ralph O’Donnell of Omaha will be the next Bishop in the Diocese of Jefferson City (graphic courtesy of Diocese website)

His appointment comes three months after the previous Bishop of Jefferson City, Shawn McKnight, was installed as the Archbishop of Kansas City, Kansas. The pope says Msgr. Robert Kurwicki will continue as Diocesan Administrator until Fr. O’Donnell is installed as new bishop.

The diocese includes 38 counties in mid-Missouri and northern Missouri. Columbia, Jefferson City, Moberly, Boonville, Fulton, and Mexico are just a few of the cities in the Diocese.